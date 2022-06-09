WORLD

Shanghai Disney Resort to partially resume operations

NewsWire
0
0

The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Thursday that it will partially resume operations from Friday onwards as the Covid-19 outbreak is declining in the city.

Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations first, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the report as saying.

Upon reopening, each of these resort locations will operate at limited capacity and reduced hours of operation, it said.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

Each visitor entering the resort will be required to present a green Shanghai health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

The resort said it will continue to implement strict pandemic control and prevention requirements, with new additional measures and operational changes following guidelines from local authorities during the initial reopening period.

20220609-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    89 suspects arrested over deadly violence in Ethiopia city

    UN launches project to support IDPs in Somalia

    Venezuela slams EU renewal of sanctions days before elections

    Time has come for the final push: Maryam to Imran