Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting from Tuesday in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, according to a statement by the Resort.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations and will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period, it said.

On Monday, Shanghai registered 20 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 158 local asymptomatic cases, according to the municipal health commission.

The closure comes just days after it reopened on November 25 following a temporarily suspension on October 31 due to Covid-19 control needs.

It reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and theme hotels on November 17.

