LIFESTYLEWORLD

Shanghai Disneyland suspends operations

NewsWire
0
0

Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting from Tuesday in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, according to a statement by the Resort.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations and will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period, it said.

On Monday, Shanghai registered 20 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 158 local asymptomatic cases, according to the municipal health commission.

The closure comes just days after it reopened on November 25 following a temporarily suspension on October 31 due to Covid-19 control needs.

It reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and theme hotels on November 17.

20221129-153402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indo-Lankan lesbian lovers threaten suicide if not allowed to go to...

    Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘well-travelled’ blue suit

    BJP MP calls for boycotting Muslims

    Zac Efron, brother ‘bust’ grandpa out of nursing home for some...