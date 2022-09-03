WORLD

Shanghai police detain zero-Covid critic

NewsWire
0
0

Shanghai police have detained a prominent rights activist who called on a local official to resign over the citywide Covid-19 lockdown in April, the media reported.

Ji Xiaolong has been incommunicado, believed detained by the Shanghai state security police, for 24 hours, the RFA reported.

Ji, 46, lives in an expatriate district of Pudong district, and has around 33,000 followers on Twitter, which is banned in China.

His detention came after he began writing petitions to Shanghai ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) secretary Li Qiang, calling on him to resign for “blindly following orders from the central government (in Beijing)” when implementing weeks of grueling lockdown in the city earlier this year.

In the petition, Ji wrote that he was fine with being jailed for opposing government policies in an era of widespread internet censorship and surveillance of ordinary people, RFA reported.

He was already under residential surveillance at his home, and police had prevented him from going back to his hometown in Jiangsu’s Shazhou county to visit his elderly parents, he wrote.

An activist surnamed Liu from the central province of Hubei said the fact that critics of the government get arrested in China was unsurprising.

“This has become in the norm, in this abnormal country,” said Liu, who served a five-year jail term for “incitement to subvert state power” for supporting vulnerable groups.

20220903-191004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in more townships

    US accuses Russia of nuclear ‘sabre rattling’

    Iran rejects involvement in attack on Salman Rushdie

    New Zealand hikes official cash rate