Shanghai Port power to 5th straight win in Chinese Super league

Shanghai Port extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-0 victory away to Changchun Yatai in the 10th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Issa Kallon tapped in a rebound to score his first goal of this season for Shanghai Port, reports Xinhua.

Seven minutes later, Brazilian star Paulinho doubled the lead after Wu Lei’s two consecutive strikes were denied by the Changchun keeper.

In stoppage time of the first half, Oscar curled a 30-yard free kick into the top far corner to seal the victory.

With eight wins and two draws out of 10 games, Shanghai Port now lead the league table with 26 points, six points ahead of second-placed Chengdu Rongcheng. The top two will clash in the next round on Saturday.

