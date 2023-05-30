LIFESTYLEWORLD

Shanghai records highest May temperature in over 100 years

NewsWire
0
0

The Chinese city of Shanghai has recorded its highest temperature in May after more than 100 years, state media reported.

On Monday, the maximum temperature stood at 36.1 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record of 35.7 degrees Celsius which was first recorded in May 1876 and had been reached just three other times in 1903, 1915 and 2018, CNN reported citing the state media.

According to the Shanghai Meteorological Department, Monday’s record-breaking heat wave for May was recorded in the city’s Xuhui district.

Earlier in the day, the Department had issued its first high temperature alert of the year as the mercury surpassed 35 degrees for three consecutive days.

Last July, a heat wave swept through China, with Shanghai recording 50 days of temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius.

20230530-095202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Action against Guj teacher for beating 10 students

    Surat hit-and-run case: Video clip surfaces, victim’s body was dragged for...

    Chase the monsoon with these delightful releases!

    Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence