Shanghai has further enhanced its treating capacity for severe Covid-19 patients to reduce the fatality rate of this round of the outbreak, said the Municipal Health Commission.

A total of nine medical teams for treating severe Covid-19 cases have been dispatched to eight designated hospitals. They are composed of more than 360 experts with rich intensive care experience, the Commission added on Sunday at a press conference.

Shanghai has registered 87 Covid-19-related deaths in this round of the outbreak. The oldest among the deceased was 101-years-old and their average age was 81.1.

All of those who passed away had serious underlying health conditions such as malignant tumors and cardiovascular disease, said the Commission.

Nearly 30 per cent of all severe cases are over the age of 70, and more than 60 per cent of all severe patients are of underlying health conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Health Commission noted that the proportion of new cases found outside quarantine centres and areas under closed-loop management is decreasing.

Shanghai has divided the whole city into closed-off management areas, restrictive control areas and prevention areas to contain the Covid-19 spread. The former two types of areas are under closed-loop management.

The city reported 1,401 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19,657 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday.

The latest data shows that the number of daily new infections in Shanghai remains at a high level with fluctuation, with cluster infections emerging in some construction sites and companies, said the Commission.

