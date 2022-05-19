Shanghai will steadily promote the restoration of the city’s public transport system step by step, and it will likely resume cross-district public transport starting from May 22.

Transport service on some main subway lines and 273 bus routes will first resume covering the central urban areas and the city’s airports, railway stations, and hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held Thursday.

Meanwhile, authorities are studying the recovery plan for private cars and taxis.

Shanghai will set up facilities at transport stations and carriages to help scan QR codes to prevent the spread of the epidemic through public transport. Passengers will be allowed to use the public transport system only when they have negative result certificates for nucleic acid testing taken within 48 hours.

Shanghai reported 82 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 637 local asymptomatic cases Wednesday.

