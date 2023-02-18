ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shania Twain doesn’t swear when she’s in UK

NewsWire
0
0

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain curbs her swearing when she is in the UK. The superstar – who is a new panellist on the UK talent contest ‘Starstruck’ – admits she has a foul mouth.

But she tries not to curse as much when she’s this side of the Atlantic, reports Female First UK.

She told Best UK magazine: “It’s very much a sister culture for me, coming from Canada. It doesn’t feel foreign in many ways. I would drink tea in Canada! There’s a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada, so I curb that a bit when I’m here! I always feel very at home here.”

The ‘You’re Still The One’ hitmaker recently revealed her insecurities about her voice and the fact late music icon Prince didn’t allow swearing stopped her from accepting his offer to work together.

As per Female First UK, Shania was invited by the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker to his Paisley Park estate to make an album produced by him in the vein of Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 ‘Rumours’ record amid her split from her first husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange, who also produced and co-wrote some of her music.

20230218-160203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Baby no. 2 on the way for Sophie Turner and Joe...

    Nicole Richie’s hair caught on fire during birthday celebrations

    Jared Leto was fired from a job for ‘selling weed’

    ‘The Crown’ relives King Charles III’s breakdance moment with topless women...