Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain curbs her swearing when she is in the UK. The superstar – who is a new panellist on the UK talent contest ‘Starstruck’ – admits she has a foul mouth.

But she tries not to curse as much when she’s this side of the Atlantic, reports Female First UK.

She told Best UK magazine: “It’s very much a sister culture for me, coming from Canada. It doesn’t feel foreign in many ways. I would drink tea in Canada! There’s a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada, so I curb that a bit when I’m here! I always feel very at home here.”

The ‘You’re Still The One’ hitmaker recently revealed her insecurities about her voice and the fact late music icon Prince didn’t allow swearing stopped her from accepting his offer to work together.

As per Female First UK, Shania was invited by the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker to his Paisley Park estate to make an album produced by him in the vein of Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 ‘Rumours’ record amid her split from her first husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange, who also produced and co-wrote some of her music.

