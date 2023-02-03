Grammy Award-winning country music artiste Shania Twain released her new album, “Queen of Me” on Friday.

The record is a limitless expression of pop that allows it to sit comfortably next to her many chart successors, enshrining it as an upbeat, playful, and joyous album.

The album is sonically inspired by ’70s and ’80s funk and rock – just like the sounds she grew up with and considered her heroes. It’s a departure from the past and a strident step into an ever-improving future.

The album consists of 12 new tracks. In the stand-out friendship anthem “Best Friend’, Shania affectionately gushes over her closest confidant as she emphasises “you always take the blame and you know I’d do the same for you. No matter what, yeah I got you, and I know that you got me.”

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me”, and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph.

To celebrate this next era in style, Shania will also embark on a global “Queen of Me” Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tenille Townes will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

“The Queen of Me” Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up on November 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

