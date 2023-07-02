INDIA

Popular Canadian country-pop singer Shania Twain, also dubbed ‘Queen of Country-pop’, had a bad moment during her concert in Chicago, as she fell off stage, though made a quick recovery and came back stronger.

As per TMZ, the country music legend was belting out her tune, “Don’t Be Stupid,” at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park when she wiped out while walking across the stage.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, Shania tumbled to the floor, but kept singing, jumping back up and polishing the song.

The singer was not injured and continued belting her tracks without break. Since the country legend recovered so fast, the audience in the crowd hardly reacted to her falling.

Twain is currently on her ‘Queen Of Me’ tour and is geared to hit Bethel, New York, on July 3 next.

