Shania Twain thinks Brad Pitt is avoiding her

Singer-actress Shania Twain is of the opinion that Hollywood star Brad Pitt is “avoiding” her.

The 57-year-old country icon famously referenced the ‘Fight Club’ star in her 1998 hit ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ but admitted she is yet to meet him despite having written about him in the chart-topping track, reports Female First UK.

In the song, she sings: “You think you’re special Oh-ooh-oh, you think you’re something else, OK, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much!” and also asks the listener if they are a rocket scientist before returning to the title lyric.

Female First UK further states that after being asked if she had ever met a rocket scientist during an appearance on the YouTube series ‘Chicken Shop Date’, she told host Amelia Dimoldenberg: “No. I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt. I think he’s avoiding me, honestly!”

Meanwhile, the ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ hitmaker – whose real name is Eilleen Regina Twain – has recently released her comeback album ‘Queen of Me’.

She also revealed that the title means she is able to “drive her own bus” before admitting that she can actually drive one but insisted that she is not in charge of her own tour transportation, even though she could be.

She said: “‘Queen of Me’ means I am my own boss. I drive my own bus. Well, I have – I can drive a bus. I don’t drive my own tour bus. I could drive my [bus]. I can drive a lot of things. But what I really mean is that I take charge of myself. I take responsibility for myself.”

