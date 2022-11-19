ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shania Twain to get music icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

NewsWire
0
0

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honoured with the music icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The announcement was made by NBC and E!, reports Variety.

Twain is known for such hits as ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’.

In addition to receiving the award, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’, set to be released on her sixth album ‘Queen of Me’ on February 3, 2023.

“I’m so incredibly honoured to be named ‘Music Icon,'” Twain said in a statement.

“I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favourites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

20221119-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sandra Bullock confesses she might break her ‘No Sequel’ rule for...

    Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face

    Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ concert to be broadcast live in...

    ‘Hannah Montana’ casting director reveals who was almost cast for Miley...