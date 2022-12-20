INDIA

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday unanimously elected BJP Tharad MLA Shankar Chaudhary as the Speaker and Shehra MLA Jethabhai Bharwad as the Deputy Speaker.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel moved a motion to elect Chaudhary as the Speaker, which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs minister Rishikesh Patel and put for vote. The Congress supported the motion and he was elected unanimously.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai moved motion to elect Jethabhai Bharwad as Deputy Speaker, it was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs minister Rishkesh Patel and put for vote. Congress supported this proposal too.

Three independent MLAs Mavji Desai (Dhanera seat), Dhavalsinh Zala (Bayad) and Dharmednrasinh Vaghela (Vaghodia) on Tuesday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and informed him that they extend support to the ruling party.

The single day session is going to have two sittings, in the first sitting Speaker and deputy speaker were elected. In the second session Governor will address the House.

Congress failed to name its legislative party leader. Last Sunday, Congress Legislative Party meeting took place in presence of observer B.K. Hariprasad, instead of electing one of the 17 MLAs, MLAs passed resolution giving authority to the party high command to name the leader. Till date no name is finalised by the high command too.

