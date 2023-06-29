IPS officer, Shankar Jiwal, who is currently the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, it was announced on Thursday.

He will replace C. Sylendra Babu who is retiring from service on June 30.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu issued the appointment orders on Thursday.

Jiwal is a 1990 batch IPS officer and would assume office on July 1.

Tamil Nadu Police Academy Director Sandeep Rai Rathore has been posted as the next Chennai City Police Commissioner.

2023062931544