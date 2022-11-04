ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shankar Mahadevan asks ‘Li’l Champs’ contestant to perform in his live concert

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan surprised ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Gadage by offering her to give a live performance in ‘Shankar Mahadevan Live Show’ in Mumbai.

The 12-year-old contestant performed ‘Jhoote Naina Bole Saanchi Batiyaan’ which is originally sung by Asha Bhosle, and Satyasheel Deshpande in the 1990 film ‘Lekin’. While looking at her performance everyone praised her including the celebrity guests Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and she also impressed judge Shankar, who asked her to perform in his live music concert at Shanmukhananda hall in Mumbai on December 3.

He said: “I want many people to listen to Dnyaneshwari and for that I want her to get a chance to perform live on a grand scale in Mumbai. So, if she and her family feel comfortable, I would like her to come and perform in my live music concert ‘Shankar Mahadevan Live Show’ happening on December 3 in Mumbai.”

The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

