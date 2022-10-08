ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shankar Mahadevan finds ‘Mini Manna Dey’ in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant

NewsWire
0
0

Music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were impressed with the performance of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Atanu Mishra and called him “Mini Manna Dey” on the show.

The 9-year-old contestant, who hails from West Bengal, told the judges that he idolises the late singer and before starting his practice, he worships him.

Atanu stunned the judges and audience with his rendition of the track ‘Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen’ from the movie ‘Waqt’. After listening to his melodious voice, judges Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan praised him and said he is a true follower of the late singer Manna Dey.

Shankar said: “We must name him as the ‘Mini Manna Dey’ of our show today itself.”

Anu also added: “It’s very exciting to see such an extraordinary talent on the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’. We all got emotional as we could literally feel Manna Dey’s presence through Atanu’s voice.”

He called him the true devotee of the legendary singer: “I have understood that you are a true ‘bhakt’ of Manna Da and the song that you have sung is a ‘qawwali’ from the time when we were all kids. But the way you sang it, it was just fantastic.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

20221008-131604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Aashiqui 2’ helmer Mohit Suri to bring forth action-musical film

    Farah Khan shares rare throwback pic of KJo in non-designer clothes,...

    ‘Prey’ makers did deep-dive research to present true picture of Comanche...

    Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi supports Chennai Corporation’s efforts to make public toilets usable