ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shankar to direct ‘Indian 2’, ‘RC15’ simultaneously

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Shankar, who resumed work on his long pending, eagerly-awaited ‘Indian 2’ on Wednesday, has clarified that he will be simultaneously working on both ‘Indian 2’, featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, and his film with Ram Charan, which is tentatively being referred to as #RC15.

Kamal Haasan announced the resumption of work on the sequel to the blockbuster ‘Indian’ on Wednesday. Kamal, in his tweet, had mentioned that filming for ‘Indian 2’ would be on from September. Although shooting of the film resumed from Wednesday, Kamal, it was said, was to join the sets only in September.

Under these circumstances, Shankar has now tweeted to clarify that he will be working on not just ‘Indian2’ but also ‘#RC15’ simultaneously.

Shankar tweeted: “Hi Everyone, ‘Indian 2’ and ‘#RC15’ will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!”

Actor Ram Charan responded to director Shankar’s tweet, saying: “Waiting to see you soon on our sets sir. And very excited to hear ‘Indian2’ will resume soon. All the best!!”

20220825-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Edward Scissorhands’ house for sale, complete with film memorabilia

    Abhishek does an ‘impromptu dance’ with Aishwarya at IIFA 2022

    Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting for ‘Ram Setu’

    Vaani hopes ‘Shamshera’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ solidify her position