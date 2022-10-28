INDIA

Shankersinh Vaghela’s son joins Congress

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of veteran Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela, joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders here on Friday.

Before the 2017 Assembly elections, Mahendrasinh Vaghela, who was then the MLA of Bayad, had quit the party along with this father.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor welcomed Mahendrasinh Vaghela into the party at the state unit office.

Addressing the media, Mahendrasinh Vaghela said: “I want to fight against politics of hate. I was never comfortable in the BJP. Although I had joined the BJP, in the last five years I never participated in any of the party’s functions, events or programmes. Now I am back in the Congress, and will work for the party.”

He further said that neither was there any commitment from the Congress, neither has he made any demands, adding that he will take up whatever assignment is given to him by the party.

Mahendrasinh Vaghela also claimed that he has worked for the Congress and party leaders for almost 27 years and will gel well with them once again.

