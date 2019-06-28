Shanmugam is TN Chief Secretary, Tripathy new DGP

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said K. Shanmugam, Additional Chief Secretary in Finance Department has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary.

Shanmugam will replace incumbent Girija Vaidyanthan who retires on June 30.

The government also said it has appointed J.K. Tripathy as the Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force in place of T.K. Rajendran, who retires on Sunday, as well, after completion of two years of his tenure.

–IANS

