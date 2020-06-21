Shannon K honours her dad Kumar Sanu on Father’s Day

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Singer Shannon K has a sweet message for her dad and singer Kumar Sanu on Father’s Day on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best there is. Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. Although time and distance may separate us, your guidance, advice, and love have stuck with me through it all. I would not be who I am today without you. You are the best dad,” said Shannon, who is currently in Los Angeles.

Shannon feels the biggest gift that she got from him as a legacy, is his knowledge of music and passion and love for it.

Remembering her childhood, she always found her father around when she was growing up.

“He has always supported my decisions. He has encouraged me to follow my dreams and work hard to turn them into reality,” she said.

–IANS

