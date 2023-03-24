ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shantanu Maheshwari on working with Tanya Maniktala in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who will be seen playing a dentist in the upcoming web series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, shared his excitement about portraying an interesting character and also spoke about his experience working with co-actor Tanya Maniktala.

Shantanu, who is known for participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Nach Baliye 9’, and made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, further elaborated on how it was to work with Tanya in the fantasy thriller. “Working with Tanya was a completely different vibe. She makes everything incredibly easy and fun. Since this was our first experience working in the romantic fantasy thriller genre, we both had a lot to learn and unlearn. I can say, with most certainty, that this is definitely a one-of-its-kind romance and the audiences are up for an entertaining watch,” he shared.

Shantanu talked about playing dentist Roy, whose life turns upside down after he tries to fix the teeth of bloody vampire Rumi, played by Tanya Maniktala, and falls in love with her.

He said: “Doing something you love, and discovering it along the way can really shake things up in your life, in a good way of course. This is what my character Roy is all about; at the outset everything’s normal and he’s the ideal dentist son to his parents, but behind the scenes, it’s an adventure for him – pursuing his passion for cooking and romancing a vampire.

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream from April 20 on Netflix.

