Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, spoke about his latest track ‘Mast Aankhein’ which is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. It features Shantanu and Shweta Sharda along with Tusli and Jubin.

Shantanu praised Shweta, Tulsi, and Jubin, saying that it is a foot-tapping romantic track and shooting with the team for the song was indeed a pleasure.

Shantanu, who is also known for reality shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8′, Nach Baliye 9′, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9’, said: “‘Mast Aankhein’ is a lovely romantic song with catchy lyrics and a soothing melody. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Shweta Sharda, Tulsi Kumar, and Jubin Nautiyal. I’ve had a lot of fun grooving to its tunes, and I hope the audience will enjoy it as well.”

Shweta also agreed with Shantanu and said that shooting for the song was really fun, she added: “I really enjoyed shooting with Shantanu, Tulsi Kumar, and Jubin Nautiyal and I don’t think there can be a better team than this for the song.”

‘Mast Aankhein’ is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, Amusic by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and T.B, and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Directed by B.L.M Studios, the music video stars Shantanu Maheshwari, and Shweta Sharda. ‘Mast Aankhein’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel.

