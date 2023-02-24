ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shantanu Maheshwari’s latest ‘Mast Aankhein’ has catchy lyrics, soothing melody

NewsWire
0
0

Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, spoke about his latest track ‘Mast Aankhein’ which is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. It features Shantanu and Shweta Sharda along with Tusli and Jubin.

Shantanu praised Shweta, Tulsi, and Jubin, saying that it is a foot-tapping romantic track and shooting with the team for the song was indeed a pleasure.

Shantanu, who is also known for reality shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8′, Nach Baliye 9′, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9’, said: “‘Mast Aankhein’ is a lovely romantic song with catchy lyrics and a soothing melody. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Shweta Sharda, Tulsi Kumar, and Jubin Nautiyal. I’ve had a lot of fun grooving to its tunes, and I hope the audience will enjoy it as well.”

Shweta also agreed with Shantanu and said that shooting for the song was really fun, she added: “I really enjoyed shooting with Shantanu, Tulsi Kumar, and Jubin Nautiyal and I don’t think there can be a better team than this for the song.”

‘Mast Aankhein’ is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, Amusic by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and T.B, and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Directed by B.L.M Studios, the music video stars Shantanu Maheshwari, and Shweta Sharda. ‘Mast Aankhein’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel.

20230224-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu-Trivikram collab film launched with pooja ceremony

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Three contestants in the danger zone

    ‘Chehre’: Engrossing thriller uplifted by Big B’s magnificence

    Vijay Babu: Malayalam cinema known for family-centred stories