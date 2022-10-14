INDIA

‘Shanti havan’ for Mulayam on Oct 21, ashes to be immersed in Haridwar

The family of Mulayam Singh Yadav will hold a ‘shanti havan’ in the coming days to wrap up the post-death rituals while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to hold ‘shraddhanjali sabhas (prayer meetings)’ for the party patriarch across the state on October 21.

“We will be holding a ‘shanti havan’, instead of 13th day rites (tehravin) rituals, in Saifai as per the family tradition. The date of the shanti havan will be decided soon,” said a member of the Yadav clan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ashes would later be taken to Haridwar for immersion after the shanti havan.

“It has been decided to immerse the ashes in Haridwar after the shanti havan. All the family members will go to Haridwar,” he said.

Till then, the entire family will remain in Saifai.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and defence minister, passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Gurugram on October 10 at the age of 82.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours on October 11.

20221014-084403

