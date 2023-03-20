INDIALIFESTYLE

Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launch flagship store in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Delhi based designers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launched their Kalaghoda Store in Mumbai. To mark the occasion, actress Kriti Sanon made an appearance, dressed in a signature Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail gown. Inspired from the contemporary cocktail bride, the silhouette had a plunging neckline with a halter back and side cut outs.

With the essence of mystical stardust shimmer, the texture of the fabric is more nuanced. The tonal midnight black bugle beads, jet black crystal and rhinestones- such details further accentuated the glamour of ensemble

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230320-112004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KLF Bhava Samvad: Spotlight on Hinduism

    Navratri guide to avoid buying adulterated food

    Rajasthan claims to have jabbed over 1 cr with 2 doses

    Taking selfies with illegal firearm lands 3 in police net in...