ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Sharad Kelkar manifests his Wolverine dreams!

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has now joined the Marvel family by lending his baritone voice to the character of Wolverine, finds it a great opportunity because he said that he can play the role of the superhero in his own way.

A mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and no-nonsense attitude made Wolverine, one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel universe.

Interestingly, life has come full circle for Sharad Kelkar, who has also been a follower of the character and recently revealed how he also bought a jacket over a decade ago inspired by Wolverine, which he wore to the announcement event of the audiobook.

Sharad said: “You know I am a huge fan of Marvel Family and you can see the jacket I bought 10 years back because of Wolverine. And now it’s time to play Wolverine. As an actor it’s a great opportunity because I can play the role of Wolverine in my own way.”

“Really excited for this. And it’s a different world, different time and different emotion to play Wolverine so it’s going to be fun.”

20230212-132201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fatima Sana Shaikh preps for her role in ‘Sam Bahadur’

    Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday wish: Things go back to how we all...

    KatVic haldi: It’s all about love, laughter and lots of yellow!

    Yash Sinha, Amrapali Gupta vacay at Pune farmhouse with son