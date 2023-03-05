ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sharad Kelkar to be seen opposite Yami Gautam in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to be seen opposite Yami Gautam in the upcoming movie, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, a diamond heist thriller, directed by Ajay Singh.

While expressing his excitement about being part of the movie, he said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this gripping suspense thriller.”

Sharad is popular for his works in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Bairi Piya’, among others and he also worked in movies like ‘Hulchul’, ‘1920: Evil Returns’, ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Tanhaji’ in which he played the role of Shivaji, among others.

He further shared his experience working with Yami, Sunny Kaushal, Indraneil Sengupta and the entire cast of the film.

“Working with such a talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the film. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat,” added the actor who is all set for voicing the character of Wolverine in Audible’s Hindi version of Marvel’s Wastelanders, and playing a cop in a new series directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film is directed by Ajay Singh, produced by Maddock Films, and written by Siraj Ahmed.

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is all set to release on Netflix on March 24.

20230305-121004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Kundrra on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’: Focus on growth of kids...

    High Court bans release of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’ in B’desh

    Parineeti: Learnt something from each one of these stalwarts in ‘Uunchai’

    I want to do another film with ‘Saani Kaayidham’ team: Keerthy...