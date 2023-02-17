Actor Sharad Kelkar has welcomed a new member into his family, a dog named Rayaa.

He posted a picture of the tiny fur ball resting on his chest with its eyes shut. The actor posted this heartwarming picture and captioned it saying: “Meet RAYAA #newmember #cute #tiny #toypoodle #kesha.”

As for Sharad, the versatile artist will be lending his voice as ‘Wolverine’ in the Amazon Audieble’s Hindi adaptation of ‘Wastelanders’.

Sharad has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s much awaited cop drama ‘Indian Police Force’.

