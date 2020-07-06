Sharad Malhotra says ‘Social distancing’ the new sad word of 2020

Actor Sharad Malhotra feels that the Covid outbreak has a silver lining.

“The best part is that we have started living in a very cautious way. Most of us have started cleaning milk packets, using disinfectant sprays and everything. This was not happening earlier. I think everything happens for a reason, and I think it’s good that we are taking care of ourselves, we are being responsible, which we never were in the past. So it’s good that we are cleaning everything that comes from outside, in a way it’s the new normal,” he said.

Sharad said it is important to maintain hygiene, but “I feel it’s our individual responsibility as citizens to not infect the other person. You can be asymptomatic, but you can still infect the other person with the virus. Your immunity is strong, but there are seniors and elders and we need to take care of them as well, so, we need to be responsible and try to not pass it to the next person. That should be the idea”.

He calls “social distancing” the new sad word of 2020.

“It is the new sad word now, and it has become very famous, and before this I had never heard of anything like social distancing. Anybody and everybody is using this word now. The year 2020 has introduced the new word in our vocabulary list. We must try to be cautious. I get my dog out for a walk, every day. But I make sure I am away from everybody,” he said.