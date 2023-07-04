INDIA

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee two sides of same coin: Bengal BJP president

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar are two sides of the same coin with regards to establishing ancestral politics in their respective states, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said on Monday.

“While Pawar is trying to establish his daughter Supriya Sule in the political circuit, Mamata Banerjee is attempting the same regarding her nephew Abhishek Banerjee” Majumdar said while addressing the media after reaching New Jalpaiguri station in North Bengal.

To recall, on Sunday only Pawar’s own nephew and the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar has quit NCP and taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Soon after that development, Mamata Banerjee dialled Sharad Pawar expressing solidarity in this moment of political crisis.

Majumdar said that rumbling of discontent had been brewing in both NCP as well as in Trinamool Congress over the attempts by their supremos in establishing ancestral politics in the party.

“While Pawar is establishing his daughter, similar attempts are being made by Banerjee to establish her nephew. Many within their own parties are disgusted with such attempts of establishing political ancestry. If there are free and fair polls in the forthcoming West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress will face a disaster and many more will quit the party. Ultimately Trinamool Congress will cease to exist,” Majumdar said.

2023070333153

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

    China firmly supports India in fighting Covid-19: Chinese envoy

    2 people shot dead at Chisinau Int’l airport in Moldova

    Gunfight breaks out at Srinagar