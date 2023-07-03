West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar are two sides of the same coin with regards to establishing ancestral politics in their respective states, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said on Monday.

“While Pawar is trying to establish his daughter Supriya Sule in the political circuit, Mamata Banerjee is attempting the same regarding her nephew Abhishek Banerjee” Majumdar said while addressing the media after reaching New Jalpaiguri station in North Bengal.

To recall, on Sunday only Pawar’s own nephew and the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar has quit NCP and taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Soon after that development, Mamata Banerjee dialled Sharad Pawar expressing solidarity in this moment of political crisis.

Majumdar said that rumbling of discontent had been brewing in both NCP as well as in Trinamool Congress over the attempts by their supremos in establishing ancestral politics in the party.

“While Pawar is establishing his daughter, similar attempts are being made by Banerjee to establish her nephew. Many within their own parties are disgusted with such attempts of establishing political ancestry. If there are free and fair polls in the forthcoming West Bengal panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress will face a disaster and many more will quit the party. Ultimately Trinamool Congress will cease to exist,” Majumdar said.

2023070333153