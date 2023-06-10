INDIA

Sharad Pawar names Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP’s new Working Presidents

In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday named senior leader Praful Patel and his daughter Supriya Sule as the new Working Presidents of the party.

He made the important announcement at the party’s main Silver Jubilee Anniversary function held in New Delhi, in the presence of the top brass.

Sule, MP from Baramati, will also be in-charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

Pawar has also effected major organisational changes though so far his nephew Ajit Pawar has not been entrusted with any responsibility, and he left the venue without comments.

Former Minister and senior leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad said the appointments are welcome as they are close to Pawar Sr. and have been groomed under him for many years.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase has hailed the appointments of Patel and Sule to the high posts and said they will prove beneficial to the party.

He said Sule has been particularly instrumental in bringing the youth and new voters to the party fold which will be a boost in the upcoming elections.

The developments came exactly 35 days after Pawar had stirred the NCP cauldron with his “resignation drama” and then bowed before the party’s wishes to remain as the party supremo on May 6.

20230610-132804

