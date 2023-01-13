Janata Dal(U) leader and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said that Sharad Yadav was left alone in the last mile of his life.

While paying tributes to Yadav, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday, Kushwaha said, “In the last periods of his life, no one cared for him. He was staying alone in the house of his daughter in Delhi.”

“Sharad Yadav was the centre of socialist norms. He stayed in Delhi and directed us on various occasions to maintain socialist values in the society. We have lost a stalwart leader whose place cannot be fulfilled,” Kushwaha said.

Following his death, the leaders of all sections, including Lalu Prasad, who is currently recuperating after kidney transplant in Singapore, became sentimental while issuing his video statement. He somberly said: “Sharad Yadav Ji is like my elder brother. I am deeply hurt after hearing the sad news of his demise. We did politics together for decades. Even, we contested against each other as well but our relation was like a brother. He is my elder brother.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “His demise is a personal loss to me. It is an unbearable loss and no one will fulfill his place. We are very close to each other. He was also our party’s national president as well.”

