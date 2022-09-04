SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India ‘A’ squad

NewsWire
0
0

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced injured Prasidh Krishna in the India ‘A’ squad for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand ‘A’ team, being played in Bengaluru.

Down with back spasms, the 26-year-old Krishna did not play in the first four-day test that started on Thursday.

After his inclusion into the India ‘A’ squad, Thakur had to be pulled out of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy in which he had earlier been named, a Cricbuzz report said.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya of Saurashtra has been named in Thakur’s place in the zonal squad. The West Zone selectors on Sunday picked the 24-year-old left-arm pacer from Rajkot in the Ajinkya Rahane-led side that will take part in the inter-zonal tournament, to be held from September 8 to 25 in Tamil Nadu.

The 30-year-old Thakur will join the India ‘A’ team, led by Priyank Panchal, in Karnataka soon. It has been learnt that the pacer was on a holiday in Thailand and an SOS was sent to him to return immediately.

The first game between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ ended in a draw on Sunday. There are two more games in the ‘A’ series, which will start on September 8 and 15 in Hubli and Bengaluru respectively.

India ‘A’ squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

West Zone squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Chirag Jani, Het Patel, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanish Kotian, Atit Seth, Chintan Gaja, Chetan Sakaria, Jaydev Unadkat and Satyajeet Bachhav.

20220904-202402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I will definitely be around the IPL next year, confirms AB...

    IPL franchise owners purchase all six teams in South Africa’s upcoming...

    Siraj has gone from strength to strength since Aus tour: Gavaskar

    Padikkal tests positive for Covid, confirms RCB