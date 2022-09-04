All-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced injured Prasidh Krishna in the India ‘A’ squad for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand ‘A’ team, being played in Bengaluru.

Down with back spasms, the 26-year-old Krishna did not play in the first four-day test that started on Thursday.

After his inclusion into the India ‘A’ squad, Thakur had to be pulled out of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy in which he had earlier been named, a Cricbuzz report said.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya of Saurashtra has been named in Thakur’s place in the zonal squad. The West Zone selectors on Sunday picked the 24-year-old left-arm pacer from Rajkot in the Ajinkya Rahane-led side that will take part in the inter-zonal tournament, to be held from September 8 to 25 in Tamil Nadu.

The 30-year-old Thakur will join the India ‘A’ team, led by Priyank Panchal, in Karnataka soon. It has been learnt that the pacer was on a holiday in Thailand and an SOS was sent to him to return immediately.

The first game between India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ ended in a draw on Sunday. There are two more games in the ‘A’ series, which will start on September 8 and 15 in Hubli and Bengaluru respectively.

India ‘A’ squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

West Zone squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Chirag Jani, Het Patel, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanish Kotian, Atit Seth, Chintan Gaja, Chetan Sakaria, Jaydev Unadkat and Satyajeet Bachhav.

