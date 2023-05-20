LIFESTYLEWORLD

Share of Russia’s grain exports settled in rubles expected to reach 30%: Official

NewsWire
0
0

The share of Russia’s grain export settled in rubles, the Russian currency, may increase to 30 per cent in the medium term, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

At the Russian Grain Forum in Sochi, Patrushev on Friday added that the Agriculture Department is studying the transition of grain exports to domestic currency settlement, and the share of such settlements is expected to reach 30 per cent in the medium term, according to the press service of the department.

He said the Ministry has submitted to the government a draft that will simplify the procedure for opening bank accounts for foreign companies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia is also negotiating with importing countries on the creation of grain hubs in them, and on the creation of joint ventures in Russia for grain processing. A search for new promising markets for grain sales is underway, according to Patrushev.

Patrushev also noted that the record grain yield of 2022 has strengthened Russia’s position as one of the leading grain exporters. Russia accounted for more than 13 per cent of the world’s gross wheat yield and for almost 16 per cent of gross barley yield last year.

20230520-053804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    An initiative to foster a growing UGC creator community

    UN humanitarian relief funds allocate $9.5 mn to contain cholera spread...

    World No Tobacco Day: Cigarette, bidi butt collection campaign flagged off...

    Due to lack of space at Kuno, some cheetahs to be...