BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Shares of Vishnu Chemicals nearly doubled in 2022

By NewsWire
Shares of specialty chemical maker Vishnu Chemicals almost doubled during the year-to-date period of 2022.

On Wednesday, the shares were locked in the five per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,677 per share, exchange data showed. Since the start of the year, it rose over 96 per cent.

As a pureplay chemical manufacturer, the company has consolidated its position as a dependable supplier for global companies across steel, glass, pharmaceutical, pigments and dyes, leather and allied industries.

The company based in Hyderabad supplies products to major geographies including Asia, China, South East Asia, Europe, the UK, North, South and Central America, and Africa.

The rally in the share prices is somewhat linked to the company’s strong earnings in the recent quarters.

During Q3FY22, the company reported highest ever consolidated revenues at Rs 299 crore, and profit after tax at Rs 25 crore, according to reports.

Notably, ace investor Ashish Kacholia owned 575,000 equity shares or 4.81 per cent stake in the specialty chemical maker in late 2021.

