Sharif remains critical: Personal physician

Lahore, Nov 2 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs health condition has continued to remain critical after his platelets have dropped again as the doctors tried to reduce the steroids doses being offered to him, his personal physician said on Saturday.

“Former PM Nawaz Sharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in platelet count again…,” doctore Adnan Khan tweeted

Khan urged that the cause behind the drop in platelets needs to be diagnosed and established without delay, reports Geo News.

The announcement came a day after it was reported that Sharif’s platelets have increased from 35,000 to 51,000, Dawn news said.

The medical board headed by Lahore’s Services Hospital Principal Mahmood Ayaz also examined Sharif and conducted his tests.

Sharif was shifted to the hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s custody on October 21 after his personal physician Khan raised an alarm saying the former premier’s condition was serious as his platelets had dropped to a critically low level.

On Tuesday, Khan had said that Sharif’s condition was “very serious” and he was fighting the battle for his health and life.

