In an article, noted Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has written that the “India card” is back in Islamabad’s political scenario.

“Political opponents of Imran Khan are talking about the praise and appreciation Imran Khan has been getting on Indian media,” her writes in The News.

“Imran Khan is the new agent for the Pakistani establishment. Previously Fatima Jinnah, sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was declared an Indian agent by Ayub Khan, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was declared Indian agent by General Yahya Khan, Benazir Bhutto was labeled as Indian agent by General Zia and Nawaz Sharif was declared Indian agent by the supporters of General Musharraf. This new propaganda war shattered the nerves of many PTI leaders and some of them are leaving politics, some PTI,” says the journalist.

Khan may be disqualified from politics like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mir notes, adding: “Remember, the India card was venomously used against Nawaz Sharif.”

“Now Sharifs are playing the India card against Khan. Sharifs are trying to turn May 9th into a 9/11 for Imran Khan but I think that if Nawaz Sharif can make a comeback then Khan can also do the same after a few years. He is down but not finished yet”, Mir says.

“Like it or not, Imran Khan is enjoying more public support than any other politician in Pakistan these days but unfortunately he is paying the price of his political blunders. He never organized his party on democratic principles. He never ran his government like a Prime Minister. He was running his government like a King,” Mir says.

“He forgot that he was installed in the PM office by the Army but then he started interfering in the transfer and postings of the Army and annoyed his real masters.

He tried to defeat a no-confidence against him by dissolving the national assembly. The Supreme Court restored the Assembly. Then he played an American conspiracy card. It failed. Then he resigned from the National assembly. It also backfired. Then he tried to capture Islamabad with public support on May and November 26 last year but failed to mobilize a huge crowd. Then he dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He thought that he may force the government to hold an early election but he failed again,” Mir says.

