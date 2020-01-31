‘Sharif’s treatment delayed as Maryam not allowed to be with him’

Islamabad, Feb 6 (IANS) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that because former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was not permitted to be with him in London, cardiologists had to change the pre-decided date for his treatment twice.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said it was very unfortunate that Maryam was not being granted permission to take care of her father, reports Dawn news.

He said purely on the basis of humanitarian grounds, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President should be permitted to be with her father.

The former premier is currently in London for medical treatment.

While Maryam had sought permission to fly abroad to be with her father, the federal cabinet in December 2019 decided not to remove her name from the exit control list (ECL) in the Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

On January 14, the federal cabinet placed her name on the ECL for the second time in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

“As Nawaz’s health is concerning, the margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes,” Shehbaz said.

He said cardiologists had to twice change the earlier decided date for his brother’s cardiac catheterisation as Maryam was not with him.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Adnan Khan said that the former Prime Minister, after intensive investigations, was found to have “complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium”, Dawn news said in the report.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he highlighted that Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to undergo a procedure last week. However, the procedure was delayed as Maryam was not allowed to travel.

He stressed that “any undue delay is taxing on (Nawaz Sharif’s) health and could have adverse consequences”.

–IANS

ksk/