INDIA

Sharjah-bound flight grounded in Coimbatore after bird hit

NewsWire
0
0

A Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight was grounded in Coimbatore on Monday after two eagles hit the left engine of the aircraft just before take off.

The flight was taxing through the runway when the birds hit the engine.

All 164 passengers were alighted from the plane and of the two eagles, one died after hitting the engine blade.

On an average, there are three bird hits on aircraft taking off from Coimbatore but this is for the first time that all the passengers were alighted from the aircraft to check the damages inflicted to the plane in the last seven years.

Addressing the media, Coimbatore Airport director, S. Senthil Valavan said that to control bird hits, control measures were being taken including the use of bird care guns, employing bird chasers, and also using herbicides to control plant growth.

The height of the grass is maintained at a minimal level as birds generally use it as a breeding ground.

Sources in the Coimbatore Airport told IANS that dumping waste near the airport has been strictly banned as birds usually reach dumping sites.

Coimbatore airport authorities are planning to implement more bird control measures and research institutions have been deployed to study the menace.

20230102-142405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Picador India to publish two-volume definitive biography of Vajpayee in 2023

    Sri Lankan Navy arrests 6 Indian fishermen, boat seized

    Obscene dance at religious festival in MP, municipal official suspended

    Cabinet clears guidelines for uplinking of satellite channels