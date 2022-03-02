INDIA

Sharjeel instigated section of society to block access to NE: Delhi Police to HC

By NewsWire
0
0

In response to JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam’s bail application in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi in 2020, the Delhi Police said that his speeches spread falsehood about genocide in Assam and instigated a particular religious section to disrupt the access to the Northeast region of the country from Central India.

The police submitted that due to the sensitivity of the case, it is requested that the accused may evade the process of law and threaten public witnesses, adding that the accused may indulge in such crime again if granted bail, therefore the “bail application of the present applicant/accused is strongly opposed”.

The police was responding to the notice issued by the Delhi High Court on the bail application of Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case related to making alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

Through his speeches, he was also spreading falsehood about genocide in Assam, the police statement contended.

Various FIRs have been registered against Imam, including for making alleged inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019.

He has been in judicial custody since January 2020.

In September 2020, the main chargesheet was filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The chargesheet was filed in little less than 200 days of filing an FIR to investigate the “conspiracy” angle behind the riots that rocked North-East Delhi in February 2020.

Clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

20220302-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.