Sharjeel instigated section of society to block access to NE: Delhi Police to HC

In response to JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam’s bail application in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi in 2020, the Delhi Police said that his speeches spread falsehood about genocide in Assam and instigated a particular religious section to disrupt the access to the Northeast region of the country from Central India.

The police submitted that due to the sensitivity of the case, it is requested that the accused may evade the process of law and threaten public witnesses, adding that the accused may indulge in such crime again if granted bail, therefore the “bail application of the present applicant/accused is strongly opposed”.

The police was responding to the notice issued by the Delhi High Court on the bail application of Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case related to making alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

Through his speeches, he was also spreading falsehood about genocide in Assam, the police statement contended.

Various FIRs have been registered against Imam, including for making alleged inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019.

He has been in judicial custody since January 2020.

In September 2020, the main chargesheet was filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The chargesheet was filed in little less than 200 days of filing an FIR to investigate the “conspiracy” angle behind the riots that rocked North-East Delhi in February 2020.

Clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

