ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Shark’ Namita Thapar tells Big B she named her sons after Jai and Veeru

NewsWire
0
0

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who will be seen as a shark on the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, took over the hot seat on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

In a conversation with the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she said not only is she a big fan of his, but she’s married to one as well.

Thapar said: “I deserve to sit on the hotseat first because, I am such a big fan of yours that I got married to a man who is your fan as well, and I even named my sons Jay and Veeru.” She was referring to the names of the characters Jai and Veeru, played by Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, in the blockbuster movie ‘Sholay’.

The ‘Shark’ then recited a poem she prepared for the host.

For the ‘Finale Week’, a bunch of ‘Sharks’ from the upcoming season of ‘Shark Tank India’ will appear on ‘KBC14’. They include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with the newest addition, Amit Jain CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group.

‘KBC14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221228-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kunchacko Boban pens emotional post for wife on her birthday

    George Ezra became ‘overwhelmed’ by touring during pandemic hiatus

    Six years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, KJo pens an emotional...

    Anjali’s mass song from ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ gets a thumping response