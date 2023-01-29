ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Shark Tank India season 2’ judge Namita Thapar lost her cool on a contestant, who talked about her product helping in losing weight without exercise.

Namita said that she can’t agree with the pitch made by SAS Fat to Slim.

She said that she can’t survive without exercise for seven days and weight loss should be a lifestyle change rather such products as it creates issues of blood pressure and diabetes.

She called her product fake and said that it makes her angry when she listens to such weight loss products and slammed her for such a pitch.

Earlier, the pitcher made everyone laugh.

Namita asked her: “How can you say no exercise I am a fitness freak, if I don’t work out, I can’t feel good about myself.”

To this contestant replied: “Have you seen aunties losing weight suddenly. They continue to be fat and no one transforms into a model in a single day”

Listening to this left Vineeta, Aman, and Peyush in splits.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

