CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com, Amit Jain liked the taste of the cake tubs made by mother-daughter duo, Duriya and Fatema Barodawala, and offered them Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’.

He was touched by the story of the daughter, Fatema and how she managed to come out of an abusive relationship and established herself with her mother.

Fatema shared: “I did BCA and was working in an IT company for 6 months. Then I got engaged and left the job. I got married but things didn’t go well and I was being physically abused in the relationship. I was staying in a red zone during Covid -19.”

“With the help of my family and police authorities, I took a flight to reach Kolkata. After that, I tried to recover from all the trauma I have gone through. This business of baking cakes really helped me a lot not only financially but mentally as well,” she added.

Shark Peyush Bansal added that Namita Thapar would scold him for eating the cake as he is on a diet.

The more surprising element for the judges was that the cake was gluten-free.

Later, Amit offered them Rs 15 lakh for 15 per cent equity. The duo made a counter offer and Amit said that he wanted to help them and thus offered Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

