ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

‘Shark Tank India 2’ constant woos judges with health care invention

NewsWire
0
0

‘Shark Tank India 2’ contestant Arun Aggarwal, the founder of Janitri, impressed the judges with his invention, a patented device for remote fetal-maternal monitoring.

Hailing from a small city like Alwar in Rajasthan, Arun said that through Janitri, he aspires to provide a trouble-free experience to expecting women.

He asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5 per cent equity, the pitcher left Sharks fighting with each other to be part of the innovation in healthcare technology.

He said: “It’s been a great experience and journey for us on ‘Shark Tank India 2’. I was very excited to bring Janitri in front of the Sharks. All of them showed great interest and were very keen to know more about the brand and our journey with it.”

“It’s a great moment for us because this social cause needs a huge amount of attention and awareness apart from funding,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230117-193405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yo Yo Honey Singh: Success for me is taking my fans...

    Rakul roots for sex education, awareness in ‘Chhatriwali’ trailer

    TV actress Taniya Chatterjee makes singing debut with ‘Mera Watan Mujhse...

    ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ shot in minus 2 degrees Celsius