‘Shark Tank India’: Vinay hopes for funds for his regional contents’ OTT platform

Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank India’ contestant Vinay Kumar Singhal, who recently appeared on the business-based reality show to pitch a business idea of the OTT platform established by him in collaboration with Shashank Vaishnav and Parveen Singhal.

It is a digital platform for regional contents with currently more than thousand artists from Haryana.

He said: “It was Shashank among us who applied for ‘Shark Tank India 2’. We didn’t really take it seriously in the beginning as we thought we have passed the stage at which sharks usually invest and so it won’t be relevant. As we went through the process, the interest started to grow and it became clear that it is not just about getting the funding, but the exposure that the show can give is just unmatchable.”

Vinay said that they have asked for 3 crore for one per cent equity from the sharks and hope to get the funding from the judges.

“They made us feel very comfortable and we enjoyed every bit of the time spent during the pitch. If we get the funding, we will definitely get the expertise of sharks which come from different sectors and help us make ‘STAGE’ reach higher stages,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

