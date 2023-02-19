INDIA

Sharmila arrested for inappropriate remarks against BRS MLA

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Police on Sunday arrested YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila for making inappropriate remarks against a legislator of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the police in Mahabubabad town during her ongoing padayatra.

Police arrested her from her night halt camp and took her to Hyderabad to prevent any law and order problems in the town.

She had made some objectionable remarks against B. Shankar Naik, the MLA from Mahabubabad during a public meeting in the town on Saturday evening.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504A (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and section 3 (1) R of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against Sharmila at Mahabubabad town police station on a complaint by a local BRS leader.

Sharmila had alleged that the MLA was involved in corruption and land encroachments and had made certain comments against him.

After a break of more than two months, Sharmila had resumed her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra early this month.

She resumed the padayatra from the place where it was stopped in November last year.

The BRS workers had allegedly set afire her bus and pelted stones on other vehicles in Warangal district on November 28. Later, police arrested Sharmila as she refused to call off the padayatra in view of the tense situation in the area.

Sharmila was later shifted to Hyderabad. The next day, she was arrested again amid high drama while leading a protest march towards the chief minister’s official residence. She was driving a car damaged in the attack and wanted to stage a protest in front of the chief minister’s residence. The police, however, stopped her enroute. When she refused to come out of the car, the police towed it away to a police station.

The padayatra, however, could not resume as the police had not given the permission.

The YSRTP approached Telangana High Court, which asked Sharmila to abide by the conditions imposed earlier while allowing her to resume the walkathon.

20230219-125801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

    CPI-M defends Thiruvananthapuram mayor after letter written by her gets leaked

    This Valentine’s Day, take a look at LaLiga footballers who rekindled...

    Gujarat Police books army jawan for assaulting wife in front of...