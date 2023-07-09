YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila on Sunday dared the BJP government at the Centre to arrest Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for corruption.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark at the public meeting in Warangal that KCR government is the most corrupt government, she asked what is preventing him from taking action against KCR, as Rao is popularly known.

Sharmila took to Twitter to allege that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister KCR had a secret understanding. She said the two leaders were indulging in shadow boxing.

“Mr. Modi..if you have so much information about KCR’s corruption…why didn’t you investigate it all these years? Why was KCR not arrested if BRS is not the B team of BJP? If the KCR government is the most corrupt government then why did you not give orders for immediate investigation?” she asked.

Sharmila, who is sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wrote that with all the details of KCR’s corruption, the BJP government was using KCR in whatever it wanted.

The YSRTP leader said if BJP was not taking action despite the evidence of corruption in Kaleshwaram corruption, it shows that it has a secret understanding with KCR. She said the investigating agencies stepped up the probe into the liquor scam but after learning that KCR’s daughter Kavitha is the main mastermind, they became silent.

She also claimed that the ED investigation in the TSPSC scam revealed the IT Minister’s lapse but it was ignored and alleged that this was another proof of a secret deal between BJP and BRS.

Sharmila also asked why CM KCR was silent when the Prime Minister visited Telangana. She said the BRS leader should have questioned the PM for not honouring the commitments made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation.

“BJP BRS are not two separate parties. Both parties are running BJP Rashtra Samithi” politics together,” she added.

