YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Friday offered to gift a copy of the Constitution to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to advise him to read it and govern the state accordingly.

While paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Tank Bund on his birth anniversary, she lashed out at the Chief Minister for “insulting” the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb.

She slammed KCR for his utter “disregard in keeping promises” made to Dalits. She wanted to proceed to the Chief Minister’s official residence to gift him a copy of the Constitution but was stopped by the police.

“On this occasion, YSRTP is happy to gift Indian Constitution to KCR. We hope it opens his eyes and compels him to respect and implement the Constitution,” said Sharmila.

Sharmila alleged that KCR time and again insulted Babasaheb and the Constitution with his words and deeds.

“In Telangana, KCR’s constitution reigns supreme, where there is no freedom of speech and right to protest. KCR’s constitution is all about corruption, nepotism, and fake promises. From Dalit Chief Minister to Dalit Bandhu, Dalits have been cheated and neglected,” she said.

“The government has failed to keep three-acre land promise, loans and employment promises, empower SC Corporation, while atrocities and attacks on Dalits go unchecked in the state,” she claimed.

