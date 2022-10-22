YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y. S. Sharmila on Saturday questioned the BJP’s inaction on the corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

She questioned the BJP for not taking any action despite being in power at the Centre.

She slammed opposition BJP and Congress for their silence on the issue. She said both state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay seemed to be dancing to the tunes of the ‘contractor’, who is the sole beneficiary of all projects in Telangana.

“I dare these two parties to prove their honesty in fighting Kaleshwaram corruption, which is no more a state-level scam, but a national issue, because one lakh crores of rupees were disbursed as loans by central funding agencies. What is the BJP government doing in the Centre? While they make statements against KCR’s corruption, they conveniently stay frozen in initiating any action or inquiry. They are authorised to, but they won’t. What is stopping them? Why is only YSRTP fighting on this?,” she asked.

Sharmila, who has already lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), vowed to continue her party’s fight until her objective for a thorough investigation into the corruption is achieved and those who have robbed the state’s exchequer to the tune of one lakh crore rupees were brought to justice.

Sharmila, who also complained to the Comptroller and Auditor General on Friday in Delhi, was addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. She explained how the Kaleshwaram project was possibly India’s biggest scam and elaborated on the need to probe into the involvement of Chief Minister KCR and his family in this scam.

“After knocking the CBI doors recently, we did not relent and yesterday we met the CAG, who patiently heard all aspects of our complaint and agreed that his office will look into all the aspects of Kaleshwaram project, the malpractices, embezzlement of funds and favouritism of the ruling party that benefited single contractor,” she said.

She claimed that CAG assured that a team of experts along with IITians would conduct a detailed study on the project.

“The CAG has assured us that the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project must be audited, and he would certainly look into the issue. I am confident that the concerned authorities will look into the corruption committed by KCR and his family and will hold them accountable,” she said.

“The corruption in Kaleshwaram has crossed more than one lakh crore of rupees and KCR has looted the exchequer, putting all of us in disgust and letting down the state with his unprecedented greed. This is not notional money and the money has already been spent as KCR deemed the project complete. So, the money crossed hands and has been looted. The corrupt and the culprits must be punished,” she added.

It may be recalled that YSRTP has resolved to wage a long-drawn battle against the Kaleshwaram project corruption, where the project cost was hiked to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, from around Rs 40,000 crore. The party says several allegations pointed to the falsification of figures, inflation of estimates while purchasing motors, and not at all heeding experts’ advice and warnings at any stage of the project.

