YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y. S. Sharmila on Wednesday sent ‘Telangana people’s questionnaire’ to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over question paper leak that has rocked Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Sharmila posed 10 questions to Chief Minister KCR on the TSPSC question paper leak and subsequent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sharmila participated in the day-long fast and protest meeting held at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of T-SAVE.

The YSRTP leader, who earlier offered to give a pair of shoes to the chief minister to undertake a padyatra with her to see the plight of people in the state and also offered to present a copy of the Indian Constitution, resorted to another innovative protest by sending a questionnaire.

“You have not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam issue? Are you still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad? Please clarify!,” reads the questionnaire, mocking KCR over his visit to Aurangabad in Maharashtra two days ago to address a public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sharmila also asked KCR as to why no action has been taken against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the TSPSC paper leak scam.

She alleged that deliberately no action has been taken against officials as they worked in tandem with SIT to wipe out the evidence.

Referring to the theft of the question papers from TSPSC, she asked how it was possible that the IPs were accessed outside the TSPSC office. She wanted to know why there was no probe into the role of the IT department.

“Why the IT minister did not release a white paper on the data breach and compromised access from the data centre of the state government,” she asked.

Claiming that ED has found a huge money laundering trail, the YSRTP leader asked how this could be possible without the role of big fish.

She also asked why the case has not yet been given to the CBI or an inquiry by the sitting Judge ordered despite pressure from all quarters.

Meanwhile, revolutionary balladeer Gaddar joined Sharmila in the protest at Indira Park. He demanded the state government to take steps to address the problems faced by the unemployed.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had granted conditional permission to YSRTP for the protest.

The protest under the umbrella of Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE), a platform mooted by Sharmila was scheduled on April 17 but the police had denied permission for the same.

Sharmila had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking direction to the police to allow the protest. The High Court, however, directed that not more than 500 people should participate in the hunger strike.

